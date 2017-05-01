Learning about Freedom Month

Pupils from secondary schools around Potchefstroom, Jourberton, Kanana and Khuma learnt about the importance of the Constitution and the dangers of crime during a dialogue session organised to mark Freedom Month at the weekend.

The dialogue session was organised by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

April is celebrated as Freedom Month after the first democratic election on April 27, 1994, gave birth to democracy after decades of apartheid rule.

Pupils were taken on a tour of the male and female sections of the Potchefstroom Correctional Centre to familiarise them on what prison life is all about.

The idea was for them to treasure their freedom and stay away from criminal activities.

Some of the pupils come from townships plagued with the scourge of drugs and gangsterism that threaten the welfare of young people.

Director for legal affairs at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Motshabi Setlhako-Maliehe, said the purpose of the

event was to have dialogues with the pupils to show them that crime does not pay.

“You were given an opportunity to have an eyewitness experience of life behind bars. We do this because we don’t want to see you in prison. We encourage you to go back to your fellow pupils and community members to share the experience with them.

“We have chosen you to be ambassadors of the Justice Crime Prevention Security cluster, so that you can tell others that crime does not pay and further advise them to choose positive lifestyles,” she said.

The department’s regional head for North West, Tsietsi Malema, encouraged pupils to meet for dialogues each time they wanted to raise issues.

Malema said pupils should talk over issues and not fight over them.

“When you go back to your respective homes and engage with your peers, quote the Constitution and tell them that in terms of section 21 of the Bill of Rights, they are violating your right to freedom of movement.

“Given the experience of how young people are filling our correctional centres, I asked myself whether my taxes should build more prisons or houses, schools and clinics. You should take education seriously and contribute positively in building better and safer communities,” he said.

Inmates at the Potchefstroom Correctional Centre were also afforded the chance to tell pupils how cruel and devastating life in prison is.

All the inmates who spoke discouraged young people from bad company and from envying the lives of others.

One of the inmates, Given Setehane, told pupils that prison life was no joke and said they should never wish to be there for even a moment of their lives.

“Prison is filled with more negatives than positives. You enter it as a healthy male and upon release, you are HIV-positive. I have seen many horrifying things in prison, people chopped into pieces, murdered and raped.

“Don’t allow five minutes of fame to take away your life for good. Gangsterism is not good, kingpins use you for their personal interest. You live for others and forget about yourself, so you end up being completely destroyed,” Setehane said.

Nono Sifika, a female inmate with a degree in law, told pupils how crime ruined her career and marriage.

“My parents did their best in educating me and my husband used to advise me to desist from criminal activities. One day, the law caught up with me. When I started attending my first trial, I was one month pregnant. As the trial went on and I attended different cases, court after court, I was about to give birth.

“I thought the magistrate would be lenient in sentencing me but that did not matter to him. Don’t allow yourselves to be tempted by fake, flashy lifestyles portrayed by criminals and media which will take your freedom away,” Sifika said.

Pupils were also given the platform to engage with various officials on matters of the Constitution and related topics.

They demonstrated vigour and a level of maturity which, if properly nurtured, would yield positive results.

Raymond Matshe, from Promosa Secondary School in Potchefstroom, said: “I would like to thank the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development together with their stakeholders for providing us with this opportunity.

“It gave us motivation to familiarise ourselves with the Constitution and refrain from any thought of participation in criminal activities. We will study the Constitution and use it as our base for the rule of law.”

An official from the Department of Correctional Services, Tebogo Magadlela, said offenders needed support during their period at the correctional facilities and even when they were released.

Magadlela pleaded with community members not to further punish offenders and ex-offenders with humiliating words and in other ways.

“We also, as officials, need support and cooperation from families and all stakeholders involved in making sure we all contribute towards the rehabilitation of offenders, as that is a process which needs strong partnership,” she said.

A mixed choir of inmates left many asking for more after their mesmerising performance.

A number of people were left questioning what so much musical talent was doing in prison when it could be harnessed for the good of society.

