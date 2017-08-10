Lebese waits on likely Downs deal

Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to conclude a deal with Kaizer Chiefs for the services of George Lebese before tomorrow’s deadline for CAF Champions League registration.

The Glamour Boys confirmed on Tuesday they were in talks with the African champions for the services of Lebese, who was in fact born in Mamelodi. If a deal comes through today or tomorrow before the deadline, the Brazilians will be able to register the left winger for the Champions League matches.

The registration of players for the knockout stages will end tomorrow and Downs only have two days to make sure they register Lebese to fill the midfield void left by Keagan Dolly. Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung said there was no agreement at this stage between them and Sundowns regarding Lebese’s move.

“We have received an offer from Sundowns. However, at this stage of proceedings, an agreement regarding a transfer fee has not been reached. “The club will give an update in due course on the matter.” Lebese has not been part of Amakhosi’s last two pre-season matches against Chippa United and Orlando Pirates. He has been training with Chiefs’ development side, but if things go well for him, he could be joining the Brazilians before tomorrow.

It is believed Chiefs also want a swap deal which will see Mzikayise Mashaba moving to Naturena from Sundowns. Mashaba has struggled to break into the first 11 at the Brazilians and he will be seeking game time elsewhere. Meanwhile, Ajax Cape Town announced the signing of Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi yesterday.

-NEVILLE KHOZA|nevillek@thenewage.co.za