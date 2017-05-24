Legislature focuses on racism

Racism and social oppression came under the spotlight during the provincial legislature sitting debate on Africa Day during the week.

The provincial event, which takes place today in Kuruman, is aimed at celebrating the African identity in the province. The ANC member of the legislature Maruping Lekwene said African unity was possible, he also condemned some of the senior DA members for apartheid tendencies. Lekwene was speaking during the formal sitting in the legislature, where members were debating the significance of Africa Day.

He said the comments by DA leader Helen Zille on social media were unbecoming and should be condemned as they were not representing the true identity of the country. Lekwene said Zille’s comments showed what the party she represented really stood for and undermined black people.

“It pretends to be fighting for the liberation and advancement of black people but harbours anti-black, colonial, racist and reactionary views and attitudes that seriously reinforce and promote white superiority and black inferiority.

“Rent a black is indeed a reality and it is a wake-up call for all South Africans, in particular Africans, associated with the DA,” Lekwene said.

The DA leader in the Western Cape, Helen Zille, posted on social media that colonialism benefited the country, especially the infrastructure. Lekwene also condemned xenophobic attacks which are rife in the country and called on all members of the society to hold hands together.

“We need to seriously speed up programmes for the integration of African foreign nationals into our communities, consolidate our public education programmes around xenophobia and related intolerances.

“We also need to intensify our fight against crime syndicates and establishments especially those involving foreign nationals as sustainable ways of dealing with those scourges,” Lekwene said.

He said the attacks on foreign nationals were compromising efforts by the government to build a united Africa through respect and promotion of fundamental human rights in the continent.

“They are gross violations of human rights, reactionary and unAfrican. They should be condemned with the contempt they deserve.

“I am convinced that it is the responsibility of a politically united, economically integrated and prosperous Africa to build as the theme suggests ‘a better world’,” he said.

Lekwene also touched on the role of Oliver Reginald Tambo’s legacy and how important it was that South Africans embody his style of leadership for the betterment of all societies. Meanwhile, the DA member of legislature, Melinda Hattingh, took a swipe at President Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

“South Africa finds itself in a real economic and political crisis, brought about by President Jacob Zuma.

“He has allowed the state to be captured by greedy private interests,” Hattingh said. She said the rate of unemployment was a serious concern that needed all leaders to work together.

“Seventeen million South Africans are dependent on social grants to get by. In the Northern Cape, we have an expanded unemployment rate of 43%,” she said. Hattingh said the time had come that the challenges faced in the country be dealt with for the betterment of the province.

“We need to reclaim South Africa from individuals, who are driven by greed and self-enrichment, who have no remorse for their brazen attack on our democratic institutions,” she said.

Aubrey Baartman debated on behalf of the Economic Freedom Fighters and urged radical economic change. Meanwhile. the provincial government will this year celebrate Africa Day at the iconic home of Credo Mutwa in Kuruman today. The department of sport, arts and culture spokesperson, Conrad Fortune, said Premier Sylvia Lucas and MEC Mxolisi Sokatsha would lead a delegation of government officials to the home of Mutwa in Magojaneng. He said Mutwa would be honoured for his exceptional contribution to South Africa’s knowledge and rich history.

“The auspicious event will also serve as a symbolic gesture by the provincial government to acclaim African philosopher Credo Mutwa. Fortune said the event was scheduled to be addressed by Lucas, who will be accompanied by provincial and local government leaders in the John Taolo Gaetsewe district.

“The provincial government will be rolling out a number of programmes building up to the main event in Kuruman.

“The department of sport, arts and culture will host Africa Month dialogues and lectures.

“This will be to stimulate conversations about what people think it is to be an African in Africa today,” Fortune said.

According to the department there will be music and dancing representing the various African cultural practices at the event. The event will be under the theme The Year of OR Tambo, Building a Better Africa and a Better World.

TIISETSO MANOKO

