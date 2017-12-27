Lehlohonolo Majoro signs with Bidvest Wits

Lehlohonolo Majoro of Cape Town City FC. Pictured; Gallo Images.

Bidvest Wits have confirmed the signing of former Cape Town City striker Lehlohonolo Majoro on a free transfer.

Majoro was on Wednesday released by The Citizens after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The 31-year-old striker had six months left on his contract with the club but the parties decided to terminate the contract to let Majoro find a new club.

Wits took to Twitter to confirm the signing of former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker.

The Absa Premiership champions are looking to bolster their squad as they find themselves in a relegation zone. The Clever Boys only managed to win two games in their 14 league matches which concerns coach Gavin Hunt. Hunt confirmed to the media that he will bring in few players to the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

 

-TNA Reporter

