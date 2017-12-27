Lehlohonolo Majoro signs with Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits have confirmed the signing of former Cape Town City striker Lehlohonolo Majoro on a free transfer.

Majoro was on Wednesday released by The Citizens after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The 31-year-old striker had six months left on his contract with the club but the parties decided to terminate the contract to let Majoro find a new club.

Major was in the last few months of his contract so rather than hold him until May, we decided to support him to find a new club where he can extend his career a few more years and get more game time. We welcome his return after football in Cape Town, and for now we wish him well — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 27, 2017

Wits took to Twitter to confirm the signing of former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker.

Bidvest Wits is pleased to announce the signing of Lehlohonolo Majoro with effect from 1 January 2018. Welcome to the Clever Boys family. #nakanjani — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) December 27, 2017

The Absa Premiership champions are looking to bolster their squad as they find themselves in a relegation zone. The Clever Boys only managed to win two games in their 14 league matches which concerns coach Gavin Hunt. Hunt confirmed to the media that he will bring in few players to the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

-TNA Reporter