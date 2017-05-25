Leopards star’s twin ambitions

BLACK Leopards attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase is on a two-fold mission. He has pledged to give his all to Leopards in the crucial National First Division (NFD) play-offs next week. Should Leopards clinch promotion to the PSL, Ntshangase believes his chances of bouncing back to the Bafana Bafana squad will increase.

Based on his impressive form last season and despite campaigning in the NFD, Ntshangase was rewarded with a Bafana call-up. He netted a brace in Bafana’s 3-0 win over Mauritius in the Chan tournament. But as he was aiming to continue his rise, injury struck. Having fully recovered, Ntshangase has proven a vital cog in David Thidiela’s side as they finished the season strongly to sneak into the play-offs.

They host Stellenbosch FC in June in a match Ntshangase feels they should win at all costs to start the three-team mini-tournament on the right footing. “We are ready for the play-offs. It doesn’t matter who we are facing. We need to show we deserve to be in the play-offs by gaining promotion,” Ntshangase said.

“For me, winning promotion will increase my chances of earning a Bafana recall. The nice thing is we have a new coach who might reward deserving players.” After the Stellies game, Lida Duvha will visit the PSL team that finishes the season in 15th place on June 10. They visit Stellenbosch on June 14 before rounding off the play-offs with a home match against the PSL side.

-Linda Ximba