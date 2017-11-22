‘Lesotho needs a TRC to stabilise’

A NEWLY formed political party in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho says it wants the country to initiate a process similar to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) that South Africa conducted a few years after the apartheid regime ended.

The Socialist Revolutionary Party of Lesotho, a youth-driven movement, says it wants to change the unsustainable and volatile political situation in the country. It said it wants a truth and reconciliation commission to be launched as soon as possible.

Party president Teboho Mojapela, a former ABC member, said although Lesotho received its independence in 1965, the country was still lagging behind economically He said the youth had supported several political parties in the past but the Lesotho people were dissatisfied with the constant power struggles.

“Even after the elections this year in June , we said enough is enough and we need to come up with relevant change as the country is still politically unstable. “Now we want the old people leading the country to give us the lead as we have always given them our support but the country has not moved forward,” Mojapela said.

He said a truth and reconciliation commission would ensure that the country became a stable entity. “There are many victims who have suffered both emotionally and physically and we want them to be compensated and the culprits to be dealt with.

“It will then be easy for us to move forward and the economy will grow and people will get jobs.” He said what caused tension in Lesotho were politicians becoming too proud to deal with the country’s issues. “Lesotho needs peace more than anything, then there will be stability and the economy will grow and you will see many more people getting jobs.

“What we want to solve first is that Lesotho people do not have enough water, but the country is selling water to South Africa. “This disrespects our own people because they are not benefiting anything from that resource,” Mojapela said. The people had to become more empowered for the country to prosper, he said.

-Becker Semela