Less eating out eats into profits

AFRICA’S largest branded food service franchisor, Famous Brands, says profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 56% for the half year ended August. It said South African consumers visited casual dining and quick service restaurants 16% less this year compared with last year.

The UK business weighed on profits in the wake of the Brexit decision with UK restaurant chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen underperforming. The owner of Debonairs Pizza and the Mugg & Bean restaurant in South Africa is also facing weak growth at home.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) fell to 170 cents compared with 411 cents a year ago. Famous Brands cited weaker performance in the new business development division and lower sales by the signature brands’ portfolio for negative impact on profits.

The rollout of new stores was hampered by subdued investor sentiment and the slowdown in expansion activity of petroleum companies and retail mall developers, particularly in the rest of Africa. This was also due to a limited economic growth in the region. The company said in August its plans to open new stores in the UK would be slower and more conservative.

“The group opened 77 restaurants and revamped 107 during the period, in line with the prior comparable period,” Famous Brands said. Revenue for the interim period increased to R3.40bn from R2.45bn and gross profit jumped 69% to R1.82bn.

Profit attributable to owners fell to R171m from R390.7m in 2016, while headline earnings per share dropped 59% to 170 cents a share from 411 cents. For the half-year period ended, Debonairs Pizza recorded strong results for the period and continued to gain market share among upper and middle income consumers.

The company’s research revealed that consumers in South Africa visited casual dining and quick service restaurants about 16% less frequently than last year.

The group expected the operating environment in both the local and the UK to remain testing, “with prevailing conditions anticipated to persist for at least the next six months domestically and possibly longer in the UK”, it said.

“In the UK market, consumer confidence declined in the context of increasing political uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations and recent terror attacks and the general economic slow-down featuring rising inflation and limited wage increases,” Famous Brands explained poor performance in the AME region.

In the year-end May 2017 announcement, the company said payment of dividends will resume in the 2018 financial year subject to future acquisitions and will be dependent on operational requirements. Therefore, no interim dividend will be paid.

