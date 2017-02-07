Lessons from prison

Ex-convict Mlungisi Zondi, from Selobela township near Carolina, is using the lessons gained while in prison.

He is teaching fellow residents to refrain from involving themselves in drugs and other crime-related activities in order not to follow on his footsteps and end up in prison.

The 29 year old was released from prison after serving 10 years following his conviction for crimes including armed robbery and housebreaking.

After coming out of prison in 2015, Zondi had had enough of crime and he decided to establish a non-profit organisation known as Impicabadala Anti-Substance Abuse Organisation.

Zondi told The New Age that the activities he is offering is to help shift their minds from crime.

They involve traditional dance, poetry, acting and sport such as boxing. He also visits schools and provides motivation to the pupils about the disadvantages of practising crime.

“The high rate of crime including substance abuse in the township is among the reasons which prompted me to establish the organisation. The purpose of the organisation is to spread and advance information to young people about the dangers of using and abusing drugs as well as an involvement in other criminal activities.

“It is playing a vital role in discovering different talents from the youth and ensuring that such talents are being developed for future benefits,” Zondi said.

He said he had an opportunity to get education while in prison and has certificates in various fields ranging from music, poetry and drama.

“I thank God because the time I spent in prison also assisted me to receive education as a way of showing regret. The education now helps me to be able to assist others to stay away from crime and have a better future.

“However, it was not my intention to find myself being a prisoner. I am confident that the formation of the non-profit organisation clearly sends a strong message that I regret the difficult prison life although I managed to get education there,” Zondi said.

He served his decade-long jail term in different correctional services facilities like Westville and Kokstad prisons in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zondi is looking for a sponsorship so that he could be able to advance his organisation’s purposes in addition to the support he received from the police and other organisations.

Those willing to provide support to the non-profit organisation can contact Mlungisi Zondi on 063 446 8247 or via email magwaza3290@gmail.com.

FRANCE NYAKA

francen@thenewage.co.za