Lesufi opens newly constructed Everest Primary School

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has on Wednesday called on the community of Westbury to take good care of the R90 million investment of the newly constructed Everest Primary School.

As schools reopened on Wednesday, it was smiles all the way as learners from Everest Primary entered their school on the first day of the academic year.

MEC Lesufi was joined by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo in handing over the new school.

MEC Lesufi while addressing learners said that they will continue building a new school every month till 2019.

“This is an important landmark as this new school replaces an old asbestos school, thereby reducing the number of schools built of inappropriate materials, further committing ourselves to work towards the eradication of these inappropriate structures,” said Lesufi.

January 17, 2018

