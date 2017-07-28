Lesufi wants racist teacher fired from St John’s

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday meet with the St John’s College management to urge them to reverse their decision to allow a teacher found guilty of racism to continue teaching.

The geography teacher was found guilty of serious misconduct and was also issued a final written warning, as per a senior counsel’s ruling.

Apart from a final letter of warning and loss of benefits, the outcome also includes requirements for restoration and apology.

“We are happy to finally have the matter resolved. We appreciate the patience demonstrated by everyone – our staff, learners, parents and the larger St John’s community – which allowed us to conclude the inquiry in an independent, fair and objective manner,” says St John’s headmaster, Paul Edey.

Ahead of the meeting, Lesufi stated that the meeting with the school’s management is to emphasize that nothing below expulsion will be acceptable.

“The school needs to file with the South African Council of Educators so that the teacher must not be allowed to be a teacher again within any school in our country.”

Lesufi also emphasised that he is disappointed with how the school handled the case.

