Let them eat the DA’s cake

An EAST London businesswoman, who is also the owner and founder of Taylor Made Treats and is a DA member, is the creative mind behind the ANC’s 106th birthday cake.

Nadine Taylor, a mother of two, baked the vanilla, chocolate and caramel cake for the party that celebrated Africa’s oldest liberation movement’s longevity. She said on Facebook that this was the biggest cake she had ever made.

It took Taylor between 20 and 25 hours to complete her creation for the bash that also happened to be Cyril Ramaphosa’s first public appearance as ANC president.

Taylor is white and a member of the DA, the opposition party that has built its politics around criticising the ANC.

Her identity would probably have remained a mystery but for a post on Facebook in which she outed herself by disclosing she had baked the birthday cake.

Posing with her husband in front of the controversial cake on her business social media page, the DA member posted: “So this happened today. I was asked to make this huge cake for the celebrations today at the Absa stadium.”

Her posting was shared 341 times and received 458 wows.

She responded to one of those wows.

“Thank you for that. I do take pride in all my orders, from six cupcakes to this, the biggest cake I have made. It’s my reputation on the line so I give every order my all,” Taylor wrote.

She was also criticised, with Letlhogonolo Phalwane posting: “Just hope the screen shoot that is doing rounds is fake when u shared a DA post if not the ANC East London organiser must be taken to DC they have put the live’s of the new leadership and the president of the ANC in danger with that cake. How do u ask ur enemy or someone who belive in ur enemy to prepare food for u?”

This comment angered Taylor and she replied. “Okay, that is enough! How can you suggest that I would ever do anything to one of my creations! I take pride in my work.

“I do the best I can everyday and honestly, this is a low blow! I would never ever taint any of my cakes or sweet treats! I have no enemy! We are all hoping for a better future for the country.”

Apparently two ANC members who happen to be her customers had approached her to bake the 152cm cake in ANC colours.

Taylor, who has declined to say on online media how much she charged for the baking job, was quoted as being “honoured” to have been selected to bake the cake.

“I am the baker. It didn’t hit me until I was actually doing it because I didn’t realise the magnitude (of the cake). I was asked to quote by two of my very good customers and I quoted and before I knew it I was baking the cake‚“ she reportedly said.

Taylor said that the cake was made up of two layers. Each layer had eight cakes.

“So in total it was 16 individual cakes‚ which I stuck together to make the large cake. It took me 20 to 25 hours to add everything together.”

She and her husband, Gareth Bowen Taylor, used their sports utility vehicle to deliver the cake to Absa Stadium on Saturday.

Repeated attempts to contact ANC spokespeople for comments failed yesterday.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za