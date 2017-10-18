‘Let’s get fresh blood’

PRESIDENTIAL hopeful and Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete said she does not believe that the incumbent ANC president or his administration should be asked to leave the government once a new leader of the party is elected in December.

In an exclusive interview with The New Age yesterday Mbete insisted that there should be stability in the change-over.

“I believe in stability. I believe in us creating a stable environment for the things that need to be attended to. But done in an atmosphere that does not make any one grouping of people nervous,” Mbete said.

She said it would not be necessary to rush to “say get out”.

“I don’t think there’s a need for us to hustle people out of their offices. Why is it necessary? However, it would be ideal if the one who was in office was the one who said ‘you know what I think maybe let’s take three months for us to clear our offices because 10 years is a long time’.

“Let’s take that time to pack up, look at issues and talk about things”.

Some continuity would be welcome in a new administration, she said.

“Let’s get some fresh blood in, particularly young blood. We must infuse hope. We must infuse a forward- looking attitude that says there are changes in society.”

Asked how her campaign was going, Mbete said she was not qualified to answer this question. One thing she knew was that the comrades who asked her to run had worked very hard with not many resources “because we don’t have money”.

She said it would be desirable if the question of who should be leaders was not left to those who had resources, money and who were able to have influence because of these resources.

“The question that then arises is how bad and how deep is this phenomenon?”

Electing a collective and a leadership that is trusted, inspires confidence that it will do what the ANC needed to do is important. “That should matter more than who gives more money. That’s the issue.”

Mbete was dismissive of ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s view that a woman should first be elected ANC deputy president with the view to becoming president later.

“There is no reason that is acceptable to me to delay a comrade who is a woman to lead the ANC as long as she has what we need.

“In my view we need a veteran of the ANC, of the struggle, a person who has seen it all and therefore a person who has a track record.”

This person should also have “nothing of the qualities of the people who have caused us trouble”.

“I feel strongly in the view that has been put out by the women’s League that it’s time for a woman to lead who is a worthy one.” Regarding an inquiry into state capture, Mbete said she supported the sentiments of the national executive committee of the ANC of the necessity of a judicial inquiry.

“We said it might be a good thing for an investigation that delves deep into this matter and also acknowledges that this is a much a bigger thing than the issues relating to a particular family.

“The issue is much broader than that. It’s not the ANC era that brought about what we call state capture.

“As a person running this institution I’m very sceptical that we can do a good job. In my view the sooner we have a judicial commission of inquiry the better,” Mbete said.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

