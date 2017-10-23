Letter which conferred Shembe leadership questioned

The authenticity of a letter which was purportedly written by the late Vimbeni Shembe where he allegedly confers leadership of the Nazareth Baptist Church to Vela Shembe has been disputed today in the Pietermaritzburg court.

This comes as the Ebuhleni group, which supports Mduduzi Shembe (son of the late leader) approached the court to appeal a 2016 Durban High Court ruling which declared Vela Shembe the legitimate leader of the church.

The Ebuhleni group argued before a full bench of judges that the letter, read on the day of the late leaders funeral announcing Vela as the new church leader was fake.

Advocate Rajesh Choudree argued that the letter was fake because it was signed without witnesses and that a handwriting expert has also agreed that the letter was forged.

Choudree further argued to the court that a 2011 announcement by Inkosi Mqoqi Ngcobo, announcing Mduduzi as his father’s successor on the day of his funeral was credible.

” There’s a long history between the Ngcobo’s and the Shembe’s. Ngcobo is the Chief in the area hence the oral announcement by him would be credible,” he said.

Ngcobo at the funeral also said that according to a church hymn 220, the succession of the leadership would transfer from father to son.

Nkosi Qwabe also collaborated Nkosi Ngcobo’s statement saying they were together when Mvimbeni declared Mduduzi as the leader of the church.

However, Judge Jerome Mnguni countered by adding that there must be a distinction between a wish and nomination and just because someone has a wish it doesn’t mean that it is a nomination.

Judgement in the appeal has been reserved.

-TNA Reporter additional reporting by Phatisa Mfuyo.