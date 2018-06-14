Life Esidimeni families compensated

Justice Dikgang Moseneke had ordered that the families of those who died and survived the tragedy be compensated R1m for constitutional damages, R180000 for emotional trauma and R20 000 for funeral expenses.

The office of the Gauteng premier David Makhura yesterday said it had paid R159.4to the 134 Life Esidimeni claimants.

ESIDIMENI families have finally been compensated following lengthy and emotionally charged hearings and a scathing judgment.

Moseneke delivered a scathing judgment in which he detailed the negligence of senior officials involved in the termination of the contract that led to the tragedy and their refusal to admit it.

Moseneke had set the deadline of June 19 as the due date for the compensation to have been made to the families.

DA shadow health MEC Jack Bloom yesterday welcomed the payment.

“I am pleased the provincial government has met this commitment which provides financial redress to the relatives of those who suffered and died in the Esidimeni tragedy.”

