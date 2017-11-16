Life Esidimeni: Mother battles to accept son’s death

As the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings continue, one of the victim’s mother Merriam Monyane delivered her testimony on Thursday.

Monyane said she had not yet accepted that her son was gone.

Thabo Monyane suffered from cerebral palsy.

Monyane explained that she was not given an explanation as to what caused her son’s death.

As she explained the conditions in which she found her son at the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre, Monyane said her son and other victims did not have enough clothes and blankets.

She said she was informed by the facility that Thabo was transferred to the Siyabadinga NGO in the same location, to make space for other patients.

But when the NGO was shut down, Thabo was transferred back to Cullinan Care where his condition deteriorated.

When his health got worse, the facility called Monyane to come and take him home.

“The doctor told me that my son will not live, his body seemed to lack food and water,” Monyane said.