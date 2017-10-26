Light rains make little change for drought ridden FS dam levels

Level three water restrictions in Mangaung will remain in place despite the recent light rains that have fallen in the Free State.

The Province has been in the grip of its worst drought in decades and was even declared a disaster area in 2015.

The Department of Water & Sanitation (DWS) in the province confirmed that despite the rainfall there has not been an effect on dam levels thus.

” Dam levels in the Free State are currently sitting at 73.6% and dropping weekly. According to dam level report issues by DWS water supply systems in Bloemfontein are currently sitting at 36.3%. Rustfontein dam is sitting at a low 31.5% while Groothoek is at 15.4%,” said the DWS.

Residents have been urged to stick to the water restrictions which prohibit the filling of pools and water of grass.

” Free State residences are also urged to use water sparingly at all times. Always use a bucket to water plants and wash cars instead of a hosepipe,” said DWS.

Earlier this year the province was allocated R31m by the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries for drought relief programmes in the province.

