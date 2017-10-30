Lilizela Awards honours top tourism businesses

Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa honoured the best of the best in the tourism sector for the 5th annual Lilizela awards at Sandton Convention centre on Sunday.

Driving the prestigious award ceremony were TV personalities Thapelo Mokoena and Masechaba Ndlovu.

The national Lilizela Tourism Awards are the culmination of the nine provincial ceremonies held across the country, which rewarded outstanding establishments in each of those areas.

Minister Xasa said the industry encouraged 10 million international tourists.

“You add diversity and new flavours to our tourism offering and you contribute to social cohesion and empower communities.

“You are entrepreneurs who are contributing to our economy, by creating jobs that feed families and nourish communities. You are the living embodiment of the inclusive, transformed economic growth that our country aspires to,” she said.

Scooping under two categories under accommodation and visitors’ experience, Lebo Malepa form Soweto Back Packers and Bicycle Tours scooped two awards, he said it is such a great experience to be recognized among best industry role players.

His business offers accommodation and activities such as township tour experience.

Lebo’s business employs up to 25 people, he said initiatives like Lilizela awards give confidence to young entrepreneurs.

Minister Xasa also honoured inducted South Africa’s world-renowned Ndebele artist and industrial design trailblazer Esther Mahlangu.

Mahlangu became the inaugural hall of fame inductee for being an exemplary global ambassador for South Africa’s indigenous arts and cultural heritage.

The Lilizela Tourism Awards are an initiative of the National Department of Tourism and are spearheaded by South African Tourism.

Xasa added that small businesses are the backbone of our country.

