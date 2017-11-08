Limpopo coaches show how!

IMAGINE if the introduction to this article was to state “the rise of Limpopo teams with unfancied coaches” in reference to both Polokwane City and Baroka FC’s brilliant starts to the new season.

Such an intro would in a way look biased towards City, since their war cry is Rise and Shine. But this is about the two Limpopo teams’ brilliance under the tutelage of coaches not many teams in the Absa Premiership would bother to snap up.

City are beating our local giants of the game under Bernard Molekoa, while Baroka are at the top of the PSL with the comical but astute Kgoloko Thobejane barking instructions from the touchline. Truth is, it is highly unlikely that Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs or even Orlando Pirates would line-up to fight for Molekwa or Thobejane’s signatures.

The two Limpopo-bred coaches have already taken out teams like Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs. City’s right back Thabiso Semenya believes the two coaches deserve full credit for their notable achievements.

Having worked with coaches who include Cavin Johnson, Allan Freese and Luc Eymael, Semenya has explained what drives Molekwa and Thobejane to push more than the other coaches. “The truth is, it has taken both of them time to get this recognition even though they have done well. “I do not know how this thing works. Had they struggled, everyone would have said ‘ah yes, there you go. They are not PSL coaching material”.

“And now, when they do well, people turn a blind eye to their results,” Semenya said. “What I find to be working for them, especially with Molekoa, is that he works hard. People may not know that but this is a man who is hardly ever satisfied, even if we win. “We all want to take Polokwane City to the next level. I think the coaches here know that they won’t get second chances. They have to fight hard to get it just right,” the 35-year-old City defender said.

City, who are 12th on the log, but with a chance of winning the first trophy in their history, will next face Bloemfontein Celtic in their Telkom Knockout semifinal clash before welcoming Maritzburg United in a league match.

Their neighbours Baroka, top the league with 17 points from 10 matches, visit Cape Town City in their first game after the international break – with Platinum Stars making a trip to Polokwane after that.

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za