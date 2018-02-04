Limpopo police condemn spike in domestic violence-related killings

Limpopo police have condemned the recent spike in domestic violence-related killings in many parts of the province.

This comes after three separate incidents in the Mokwakwaila, Waterval and Maake areas on Saturday.

In Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen, a 40-year-old man burnt to death inside his house after a domestic dispute in the Ga-Kuranta village.

It is alleged that the deceased had a domestic dispute with his wife where he is understood to have assaulted her severely until she was rescued by the community and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The deceased then took his children and locked them inside a seven-roomed house and burnt it but the children were removed unharmed and the man was burnt beyond recognition, including his vehicle which was in the garage and all the house contents,” police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“The motive behind this incident is still not clear and a case of arson was opened for further investigation.”

In the Waterval area outside Makhado, a 30-year-old man expected to appear in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court to face two charges of murder.

Ngoepe said the suspect met his girlfriend walking with another man in the Mutuwangadzebu Mpheni village when he attacked the two.

“He then attacked them and during the attack, he stabbed both of them, his girlfriend, aged 30 and the male accomplice, aged 37, to death with a sharp instrument before he fled the scene.”

In the Maake outside Tzaneen, a 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her 47-year-old brother to death with a sharp instrument following an apparent dispute.

Ngoepe said at this stage the police did not know why the two fought.

“We don’t know why the two fought. Our investigations will reveal that. The suspect will appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court soon.”

