Limpopo teacher in court for allegedly raping 14-year-old

A 34-year-old teacher will today appear at Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old pupil in Limpopo.

The alleged teacher from Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane allegedly raped the pupil in the nearby bushes from the school premises.

It is alleged that on Monday the victim was cleaning the staff room when one of the teachers sent her to an office where she found the suspect who requested the pupils’ number under false pretense.

The man told the pupil that he wants her number because he wants to assist the pupil with school work after hours.

“In the evening of that day, the suspect called the victim on her cell phone and when she came, he then took her in his car to the nearby bushes and raped her,” said Police Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The recent arrest of this educator follows similar arrests of suspects accused of allegedly raping minor children in different areas of Limpopo.

A 52-year-old medical doctor from Ritavi outside Tzaneen, appeared before the Nkowankowa Magistrate’s Court last week on a charge of raping a 17-year-old patient and his bail was denied.

In October three pastors were arrested in separate incidents in Limpopo after raping minor girls.

They were all denied bail in different magistrates’ court.

TNA Reporter