Lindiwe Sisulu backtracks on her ‘inzile’ comments

ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu yesterday blamed a “once-off linguistic accident” for her comments questioning the struggle credentials of “inziles” who fought against apartheid.

After ANC alliance leaders, including Jackson Mthembu and Alex Mashilo, rained criticism on Sisulu for questioning ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s struggle credentials, Sisulu said her scathing attack on Mantashe was a slip of the tongue. Her campaign team issued a statement saying she was misunderstood.

“Weekend reports insinuating that comrade Lindiwe Sisulu recognises only those who were in exile and jail as the only categories of people who were part of the liberation struggle are just as unfortunate as the cheap political gains being pursued by her detractors. “It is pointless to twist what Sisulu said in order to fit a particular robotlike narrative,” it said.

Sisulu did, however, say she stood behind her comments about Mantashe, accusing him of “lacking credibility”. “Sisulu’s comments were, rightly or wrongly, all about Gwede Mantashe. She remains firm on what she insinuated about him. Her statement was never intended to be a generalised blanket indictment on the masses of South Africans whose sacrifices and contribution to the struggle Sisulu will forever cherish.”

Mashilo said she had “lost it” and Mthembu called her a “disappointment” who was “cushioned” by life in exile. However, Mantashe did not miss the opportunity to disparage Sisulu for her comments. In a roundtable discussion yesterday, Mantashe described Sisulu as “an invisible contributor to the struggle”.

“I thought her comments were unfortunate in the sense that she associates struggle with exile,” he said.

-BONOLO SELEBANO|bonolos@thewnewage.co.za