Lingard double helps United earn comeback draw with Burnley

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring the first Manchester United goal with Ashley Young during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 26, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Substitute Jesse Lingard struck twice in the second half as Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Burnley grabbed a surprise third-minute lead when, after a goalmouth scramble, Ashley Barnes fired home from close range and it could have been 2-0 when Scott Arfield’s volley clipped the top of the bar.

United piled on plenty of pressure but Burnley doubled their lead in the 36th minute thanks to a superb curling free kick from 30 yards by Belgian midfielder Steven Defour which beat the diving David De Gea.

United manager Jose Mourinho made a double substitution at the interval and Lingard got the home side back in the game with a clever back-heel flick in the 53rd minute.

Mourinho’s side totally dominated the second half but were frustrated by a sturdy Burnley defence until Lingard drove home the equaliser in stoppage time.

