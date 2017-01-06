List of Golden Globe nominees

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills:

– FILM –

Best film, drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best film, musical or comedy

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“La La Land”

“Sing Street”

Best actor, drama

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best actress, drama

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Best actor, musical or comedy

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Best actress, musical or comedy

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best foreign language film

“Divines” (France)

“Elle” (France)

“Neruda” (Chile)

“The Salesman” (Iran/France)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany)

Best animated feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia”

– TELEVISION –

Best drama series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Best drama actor

Rami Malek, “Mr Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Best drama actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Best musical or comedy series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

“Veep” (HBO)

Best musical or comedy actor

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte, “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best musical or comedy actress

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Best limited series or TV movie

“American Crime” (ABC)

“The Dresser” (Starz)

“The Night Manager” (AMC)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston, “All The Way”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson, “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

– FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS –

“La La Land” – 7

“Moonlight” – 6

“Manchester by the Sea” – 5

“Florence Foster Jenkins” – 4

“Lion” – 4

