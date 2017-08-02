Listed companies asked to employ youth graduates

The South African Youth Council (SAYC) has urged all unemployed youth to submit their curriculum vitae’s to Johannesburg Stock Exchange encourage the listed companies to employ them.

The SAYC secretary Bongani Luvalo says the notion of saying graduates don’t have skills is not true.

“The notion that unemployed graduates are without skills or the ‘right’ set of skills is simply not true, and far-fetched from the truth.

“In a country with a problem of so-called scarce skills, how do we justify unemployed graduates who hold scarce skills qualifications in areas such as IT, tourism, human resource development, business and engineering?”Luvalo asked.

He said this on Wednesday, as the organisation celebrates its 20th anniversary. SAYC is a youth body which was formed in 1997.

The organisation said Government was currently the biggest employer in the country and urged the private sector to play its part, by employing, up-skilling and procuring services from youth-owned companies.

“It remains worrisome to us that the private sector continues to see its role within the country, as that of extraction without ploughing back or reinvesting towards the growth of our economy.

“We, therefore, challenge JSE CEOs, who form part of #SaveSA, to put their money where their mouth is and stop claiming to care about the state of the country whilst turning a blind eye to the socioeconomic challenges confronting us,” the organisation said.

The student’s council also urged all unemployed graduates to wear their graduation gown on the date of a march planned for September 7.

-TNA Reporter