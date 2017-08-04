Listen to the real people

THERE is little as powerful as the authentic voice of a people. The intonation of ordinary citizens is profound in its potency; for its base note is truth and legitimacy. There is almost nothing more sacred as and when those in power are in perfect accord with their people. Right now, there is a lot of noise in South Africa, as the government proceeds with radical economic transformation.

As we approach the no-confidence debate in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament on Tuesday, white monopoly capital continues in its attempt to manipulate public opinion, through the richly sponsored Save South Africa. The underscore of Save South Africa is to depose President Zuma before his radical economic transformation speak becomes the refrain of the day. If the unseating of the president would end poverty, structural inequality and landlessness in South Africa, I would support the liberal all-sorts of Save South Africa in their protestations. But there is nothing authentic about Save South Africa’s call. In fact it is a deep deception and a disservice to the people of South Africa for it effectively shrinks their voice.

The authentic voice of citizens will never be found in the narcissism of the super-sized Save South Africa billboards, erected on the peripheries of poor income communities, or in the inertness of its oft repeated stanzas on state capture. Neither will the authentic South African voice be found in endless piping of the antiZuma false falsetto of opposition parties. In my view, the ANC is paying far too much too to these opposition voices, which only seek to disorient ate and disrupt. More than ever before, the governing party needs to tune into the real sounds of South Africa and amplify the narratives of the ordinary citizens, which is so easily lost in the cacophony created by the neo-liberal chattering classes with their assured and easy access to the media that delights in an orchestrated oppositional onslaught on behalf of the few against the many.

The ANC needs to ignore this racket by the opposition and tune into true activists and true activism and restore its signature tune as a people’s movement. True activists do not sponsor costly, business-backed drives to unseat a democratically elected government. True activists do not fund a dizzy repertory of disruptions, which include the voluntary shutdown of lights across the nation as a symbolic show of no-confidence in the president. This is certainly not the concerto of true activists, especially when the composers of such campaigns appear to find everyday poverty and the state of landlessness in South Africa largely unobjectionable.

True activists do not show duplicity on issues of social and economic justice and transformation, which appears to be the leading call of duplicitous liberals. True activists are on the ground, every day, faithful rather than feverish, constructive rather than destructive, revolutionary rather than reactionary. I have been blessed to work with true activists across many political parties and organisations who have placed destitute individuals and communities at the centre of their political activities.

I have seen a true activist selflessly giving comfort and strength to communities, on the very spot where a father had perished the night before in a fire of poverty. I have seen a Fees must Fall student break down and cry with humility after workers on campus raised money for his bail. I have seen a community activist pawn his laptop to ensure a dignified funeral for a Marikana mineworker. I have seen true activism that never calls press conferences or gathers in the splendour of media spotlights where only political opportunism hovers. I find it extremely misleading that Save South Africa positions itself as the voice of ordinary people and civil society, when in truth it represents, first and foremost, an elite set of political interests.

Its rabid anti-Zuma articulations and lack of a voice on land return and economic transformation, exposes them as being politically puerile. In truth, Save South Africa is a small voice with a big marketing budget. I was told, rather unkindly, by a Save South Africa leader, who has been a close friend and long-standing comrade of mine, that I am on the wrong side of history because I will not march with them against President Zuma. These marches, infused with selfish political purposes rather than selfless ethical drive, I will proudly disassociate myself from. Save South Africa does not represent my voice. Its monotonous fiddle appears to have found little resonance outside the air-conditioned church halls, cigar bars and skinny cappuccino hot spots in deeply lush suburbia. Its rabid anti-Zuma calls are an alien dialect in many of the country’s rural areas where the president is revered and loved. Even in Parliament, the anti-Zuma warcry of Save South Africa is mouthed mostly by those who have been the faithful praise singers of white monopoly capital for aeons.

The vote of no confidence in the president next week will be yet another vote of no confidence in Save South Africa and its band of corporate bullies. We will wake up on August 9 to a nation on its journey towards economic liberation, under President Zuma. White whine will eventually be stilled as the voice of ordinary South Africans, rather than detractors, increasingly begins to shape the narrative of our tomorrow.

Kim Heller is a columnist and commentator