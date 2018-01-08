Listeriosis outbreak death toll rises to 61

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced the death toll in the listeriosis outbreak has increased to 61.

The minister made the announcement on Monday as he was updating the media on the status of the current outbreak and the progress made in tracing its source.

Since the last briefing in December, 170 laboratories confirmed listeriosis cases were reported from all provinces from the 557 reported in December.

“We still have a very long way to go in search of the actual patients. Out of 727 cases, only 134 patients have been found and out of these, a total of 61 people have passed on,” Motsoaledi said.

Most cases are still reported from Gauteng with 61% followed by the Western Cape with 13% and KwaZulu-Natal with 7%.

Motsoaledi indicated that 65% of listeriosis cases occur in the public sector and 35% occur in the private sector.

“Listeriosis qualifies for notifiable diseases. It qualifies in two criteria of rapid spread and unusual/unexpected behaviour.”

He said certain people are more vulnerable, including newborns, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

-TNA Reporter