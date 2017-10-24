Live: State of capture review hearing

The North Gauteng High Court is today kicking-off its three-day hearing of President Jacob Zuma’s review of the state capture report.

The President announced last year that he intended to take former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on judicial review citing misgivings with some of the remedial actions prescribed in the report.

In particular, Zuma has criticised the remedial action set out by Madonsela which says Zuma should establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which should be chaired by a judge which has been nominated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

VIDEO courtesy of SABC news

Tweets by KaldenOngmu