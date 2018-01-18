Local DJ donates school shoes to poor orphans

LOCAL DJ Shimza, real name Ashley Raphala, gave away more than 1000 pairs of school shoes to orphans at a gift-giving ceremony at Rabasotho Hall in Tembisa. The gesture came just in time for the opening of schools across South Africa yesterday. The shoes are proceeds from the funds the DJ raised during his annual One Man Show on December 25.

Speaking to the beneficiaries of the shoes referred to as Shoes of Hope, the African Woman hitmaker said he wanted to contribute towards keeping the children of not just Tembisa, but Ekurhuleni as a whole, in school. “When I started this initiative it was for the children in my home town Tembisa but now it is more than that, I want the whole of Ekurhuleni to benefit,” he said.

The DJ, who hosted his annual concert, started this initiative nine years ago and has urged other artist and community leaders to use their talents to give back to the less fortunate. “I want to encourage other DJs or members of the community to use their God-given talents to open up their hearts and give with a smile,” he said.

The event was also attended by the city of Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina, who commended the DJ for his initiative. Masina reiterated Raphala’s words on the important of education especially in poor households. “It is time to break the cycle of poverty in our homes, these shoes will give you hope to continue going to school and making education fashionable and make sure that you graduate and become the first graduate in your homes,” Masina said.

Shimza’s One Man Show has become a tradition for residents of Tembisa and across the country that every Christmas Day is rounded off with an A-list of artists who take to the stage until the next day. A percentage of proceeds from the show went to buying school shoes for orphaned children for whom Shimza hosted a daytime party on Christmas Day.

nontokozog@thenewage.co.za