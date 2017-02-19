Local drug committee set up

IN A bid to fight the drug scourge afflicting communities, the Mangaung metro municipality has established a local drug action committee. The committee was established to enhance effective coordination and reporting of activities implemented by stakeholders aimed at combating drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking within the municipality.

“The drug problem in Mangaung metro remains an increasing challenge, like it is in other municipalities throughout the province and the country as a whole. The causal factor is the emergence of new drugs which include concoctions like nyaope,” acting deputy director for the prevention and treatment of substance abuse directorate, Leloko Matsenyane, said.

There are various illegal substances found in the metro ranging from what is considered entry-level drugs such as dagga, to more serious stuff like nyaope. The drugs that are mostly used in the Free State and surrounding areas are dagga and glue. “Other substances are not yet that rife due to their cost which is very high (heroin, tik, cocaine and so on).

Nyaope abuse seems to be also growing at an alarming rate in the metro, maybe it is because of affordability as compared to other drugs. “The research which was conducted by the department has shown that the area of Heidedal is one of the areas most affected by drug abuse. However, alcohol abuse seems to be a concern in all areas under the Mangaung metro.”

Members of the committee are appointed by the mayor and must include people from organisations that are dealing with combating drug abuse in the municipality as well as people using suitable service providers. They are members of the police, education institution representatives as well as traditional leaders.

The committee is in the process of drafting an action plan and a constitution which should be finalised by March 31 this year, after the consultation of key stakeholders is completed. South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) Aurora Bloemfontein director Gert Kruger warned that the abuse of nyaope was on the rise in the province.

“The scourge of nyaope abuse, which is rife in Gauteng, has started affecting the northern areas of the Free State and it is expected that it will become a popular drug in other areas of the Free State as well,” Kruger said.

Asked what he believed were the root causes of drug addiction, Kruger said there was no singular root cause of drug addiction but reasons can range from genetic predisposition, peer group pressure, unemployment, personality composition and poverty. “What has been proven over the years is that patients coming for treatment at the Aurora Centre are very young. In the previous financial year, 66% of patients were 35 years old and younger.”

However, Kruger said “it is almost impossible to link substance abuse disorders to a specific age group, as people start experimenting with substances at different ages and the development of a substance use disorder differs from individual to individual”.

On policing, he said law enforcement should focus mainly on supply reduction as part of the multipronged approach to the prevention of substance abuse. The aim should also include attempts to reduce the demand for substances with education, life skills and awareness programmes, saying there are regular engagements with the department of social development on matters relating to drugs.

Free State has a provincial substance abuse forum as well as local drug action committees in a number of municipal areas where Sanca, along with other NGOs and role players, meet with the department of social development. Kruger said the biggest concern is the limited financial and other resources to address substance abuse in the province. Of concern is the continued demand for free treatment services and the limitations in the number of subsided beds available at the centre.

“This shortage will hopefully be addressed as soon as the department of social development is able to put the state rehabilitation facility into operation. Only a limited number of organisations receive subsidies to render these programmes in the Free State.”

-Hloni Mashigo