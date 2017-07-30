Local opera star wins top award in Kazakhstan

South Africa’s opera tenor Levy Sekgapane became the third South African winner of the prestigious Operalia World Opera Competition.

The Kroonstad-born singer and Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia were named the winners of the male and female first prizes at a concert in Astana, Kazakhstan. Established in 1993 by Spain’s Plácido Domingo, the World Opera Competition is aimed at unearthing opera talent from across the world focusing on singers between the ages of 18 and 32.

Sekgapane beat hundreds of talented opera singers from around the world and pocketed almost R400000 prize money.

Editor in chief of Opera Wire David Salazar compared Sekgapane to American opera star Lawrence Brownlee and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena.

“Ditto for the other major winner tenor Levy Sekgapane, who was a marvel in Povero Ernesto from Don Pasquale and then solid in his selection from Doña Francisquita.”

“He has a beautifully delicate and tender sound that certainly brings to mind the vocal richness of Lawrence Brownlee and Javier Camarena,” Salazar wrote. Sekgapane who is a graduate of the University of Cape Town Opera School, follows that of his compatriot, Pretty Yende, who took the same prize in 2011, while another South African Maria Jooste took fourth prize in 2004.

In 2013 Sekgapane won the Mimi Coertse singing competition and went on to win the Belvedere singing competition in Amsterdam two years later.

Each year, the competition receives 1000 applications. A select jury of three respected opera professionals listens to every recording submitted and rates them on a one to 10 scale.

