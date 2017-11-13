Local stars win Afrima award

Nigerian artists might have ruled the stakes at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) with a total of eight awards on Sunday, but South African artists, Thandiswa Mazwai, Emtee, and jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini did well to make the country proud with three awards amassed from the proudly African music awards.

Makhathini won the best African jazz artist award, while Mzwai took the award for best female Southern Africa award, with Emtee walking away with best male artist Southern Africa gong at the ceremony that was held at the Iko Hotels and Suites in Lagos. The awards were hosted by Senegalese born singer, Akon alongside, Cameroonian-French entertainment broadcaster, Sophy Aiida.

Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid won two of the most prestigious categories – Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year and Best West African Artiste award followed by Tiwa Savage, YCee, Wande Coal, 2baba, Adasa Cookey and Orezi also among the winners on the night.

Yesterday an ecstatic Nduduzo Makhathini took social media to announce his win, saying he is overwhelmed by the recognition he has been given this year.

Don’t know what to say anymore, this year!!!!!! Such love I’m receiving all around the world. I’m thankful to all of you. @AFRIMAWARDS pic.twitter.com/EYOJHV7bKW — Nduduzo Makhathini (@nduduzo_m) November 12, 2017

Last year, the country was represented by stars such as Black Coffee who took the best male artist of the year in Southern Africa, Jimmy Dludlu who took, best jazz artist award. The awards which come with no cash prize allows African artists the prestige of gold statues of 23.9 sheer gold karats inspired by the African djembe and microphone trophy as a sign of victory.

