Long serving police officers retire

It was a bitter-sweet day for Johannesburg Central police officers, who bid fond farewell to two of their most dedicated colleagues who retired after almost four decades of service each.

WO Adam Moshoeshoe, 60, retired after working as a detective officer.

He started working at the station in 1978 and spent 38 years serving the precinct.

“I am honoured to be recognised for my hard work. I have worked both under the apartheid and the democratic government, I always concentrated on my work,” Moshoeshoe said.

He admitted that a police officer’s life was full of challenges but he had never allowed the problems to deter him from serving the people of Johannesburg with total dedication.

“I would like to encourage the young police officers who join the service now to respect and love their work. They must serve the community honestly, in this way they will reach the milestone like we have.”

Moshoeshoe also encouraged community members to partner with law enforcement agencies to fight crime in their communities.

When asked about his fondest memory of the force, he said: “I remember in the 1980s, whenever criminals would see us, they would catch the next taxi heading back to the township because they feared us.”

His colleague, WO Kgokong Molobi, 60, who has also retired, had been doing court duty and served the organisation for 39 years.

“I am happy to be celebrated by the station. Dedication and hard work kept me going,” Molobi said.

The station commander of Johannesburg Central SAPS, Brig Jan Terblanche, thanked the officers for serving the police with pride and dignity.

“They served the community well until their last day. If we want to emulate the members who have run their race with integrity, we need to be disciplined, refrain from any form of corruption, respect our work and always be on time,” Terblanche said.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za