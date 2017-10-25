Lonmin leaned on to halt layoffs

SOLIDARITY has approached the courts and the CCMA to restore workers’ rights following plans by platinum producer Lonmin to retrench at least 1139 employees and contractors at six marginal and developmental shafts and pits.

The union has accused the mine of “spineless management” claiming the mine considered employees to be nothing more than commodities which can be disposed of. It believed that its skilled employees should now show Lonmin what they were worth by withdrawing their labour and halt work.

Lonmin insisted the platinum sector was under pressure due to low platinum prices and rising costs that “necessitate retrenchments”. Solidarity had promised to do everything in its power to prevent the retrenchments due to the number of blows that beleaguered Lonmin employees have received since 2009.

Lonmin, which owned the Marikana mine infamous for the bloodbath in which 34 workers lost their lives in 2012, was likely to face a fierce battle with unions over the latest layoffs. Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis said the message to Lonmin was simple.

“Set your moral compass right and take well-thought-out and honourable decisions, or get ready for a second type of Marikana to hit you, which could spell the end of the company.”

The relationship between Lonmin and Solidarity was damaged when the platinum mines announced that rival union Amcu would be the only worker representative. This resulted in Solidarity and the other union Uasa, which represents the majority of Lonmin’s skilled employees, being sidelined. Solidarity yesterday submitted an urgent application to the Labour Court to fight for recognition.

The union said it will also approach the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration this week to apply for acceptance as a significant role player at Lonmin. The two ousted trade unions had signed an agreement to act in a coalition at Lonmin.

Should Lonmin refuse to reverse its decision, or should the court not deliver a “favourable” verdict, it would mean that Lonmin’s skilled workers may only belong to Solidarity and Uasa in their private capacities outside the workplace.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za