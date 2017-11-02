Loss of leadership power can frustrate if you are unprincipled: Meeko

Former Free State ANC Provincial Secretary Sibongile Besani dispelled the notion that changes can be effected from within the party’s internal structures.

Besani said there is a political establishment, whose legitimacy can only be explained legally but without substantive political legitimacy.

“Generally, there has always been a belief that we can bring about change from within this messy establishment but all these were unsuccessful. An encouraging fact is that the failures to unseat the ‘tendencies’ never legitimized the status quo,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

He further said that there is no doubt that the problematic anti-ANC tendency was well established within the ANC in the Province (Free State).

However, the party’s provincial spokesperson, Thabo Meeko, did not take lately to, Besani’s post, saying that the former Provincial Secretary was suffering from a loss of leadership power which seemingly appeared to be frustrating him.

“Loss of leadership power can frustrate especially if u are unprincipled and apolitical. You contested a Free State Provincial Conference as Chairperson and lost.

Accept and move on, it will help both u and the ANC so we all can locate our role of an ongoing collective task of building and uniting the ANC for tasks ahead. Our revolution is facing difficult challenges; demagogue and grandstanding can only guarantee a further/ deepen paralysis,” Meeko responded.

He also reminded Besani that he led as Secretary despite the party experiencing weakness and challenges under his leadership and that they continued to rally support behind him as a leader.

In responding to Meeko, Former PS said his response was a clear indication of the weaknesses that bedevil the party in the Province. Besani continued to say that throwing expletives and labeling has become ingrained in the mindset of the current tendency.

“One thing good is that there is a subtle concession that the linen is dirty. Behold, the spokesperson says we should not brandish the dirty linen publicly, oblivious of the ‘tendency’s’ boldness and openness to deviate away from ANC principle,” he emphasised.

In the build-up to the Provincial Congress in 2011, Besani had a fall out with the Provincial Chairperson Ace Magashule, which saw him being ousted as the Provincial Secretary.

-Sipho Jack