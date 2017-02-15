Low dam levels to be discussed

THE Western Cape province’s serious low dam levels will be the focal point at a briefing hosted by Anton Bredell, the MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning tomorrow.

Under the spotlight will be whether desalination is an option for Cape Town and ponder what options there were for increasing water supply for the province.

Currently, the Western Cape is experiencing its worst drought since 1983 and each year, the situation seems to be getting worse.

Thousands of fires occurred in the province this year and how these fires started and what is being done to tackle this challenge, will also be scrutinised.

Bredell yesterday said that the average water level for dams across the province had fallen to below 35% with some months to go before the winter rainfall season.

The city of Cape Town said that the latest actual consumption was 825 million litres of collective use a day and by lowering its target to 700 million litres, they could be looking at about 135 days of usable water left.

Bredell said: “Seeing dam levels dropping below 35% is hugely concerning. “The Western Cape disaster management centre is working closely with all stakeholders to address the situation as best we can.

“Several mitigation actions are already ongoing, as well as studies into long-term measures to augment the province’s water challenges.

“We remain confident at this time that with the help of all role players, we will manage to reach the rainfall season with water left in the system.”

Meanwhile, the city urged people to adhere to restrictions, as it is a normal practice in water supply management introduced during drought events as a means to trim the demand to the available supply.

Executive mayor Patricia de Lille and deputy mayor Ian Neilson again called on businesses and government departments to check on their water use.

Later during this week, De Lille and some of the mayors would start engaging personally with some of the high water users who have been identified through their water accounts and January 2017 consumption.

