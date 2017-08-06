Luvuyo Manyonga wins gold in London

South African long jump star Luvuyo Manyonga is feeling optimistic after claiming a gold medal in London at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

“I feel awesome, it’s a great feeling to be a world champion. This is not the end, we are still going to show the world what South Africa is made of,” said Manyonga.

Manyonga earned gold after a spectacular 8.48m leap.He came back with a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics that were held in Rio.

Meanwhile, fellow medalists Ruswahl samaai was equally delighted of the medals after finishing third at a 8.32m leap .”This is the beginning of something great, let us just hope this can carry us forward,” said samaai.

Fellow athlete Akani Simbine finished fifth place in the Men’s 100 final.”I am very happy to have made it to the final and I am very happy with the race,” said Simbine.

Simbine will be competing in the 200m event later in the coming week.

-TNA Reporter