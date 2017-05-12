Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has welcomed Brian Molefe’s return as Eskom CEO saying it is a good value proposition and better for South Africa’s fiscus.

Her stance comes after it was announced on Thursday that Molefe is set to return to his former job at the power utility on Monday. The news was confirmed by Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma on Friday. ​

“Brian Molefe agreed to serve out the remainder of his original term of contract and I believe the Boards’ proposal provides a better fiscal option​,​” said Brown.

According to Brown Molefe’s five year contract with Eskom still has two and a half years to go.

Molefe’s return to the power utility has been met with wide-spread criticism from political parties including the ANC which appointed Molefe as a member of parliament in February.

The ANC on Friday condemned the decision by Eskom’s board of directors to reinstate Molefe calling it “reckless.”

Trade ​union federation Cosatu also voiced out against Molefe’s return to Eskom saying they were “shocked by the shear arrogance of the board.”

However​,​ on Friday Brown said despite the public outcry and aspersions being cast about his character Molefe ha​d not been found guilty of anything.

” Molefe has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing yet,” said Brown

The Public Enterprises Minister also announced that the Eskom board had requested for more time to probe allegations against acting CEO Matshelo Koko.

He will now take leave until the investigation into allegations that he awarded tenders worth R1billion to his step-daughter is completed.

She said the report will be handed over mid-June.

“I want a decisive investigation into maladministration allegations at SOE’s,” added Brown.

-TNA Reporter