Mabe slates Multichoice

BEFORE the news broke that the state of the nation address had been postponed, the ANC’s newly elected spokesperson Pule Mabe moved swiftly to allay concerns that his appointment as national spokesperson would herald a “crisis” for the ANC.

Keeping mum on his personal views on president Zuma’s future, Mabe said his predecessors left valuable lessons on which to draw on related to how to interact with the media. He said his immediate predecessor Zizi Kodwa would be a good reference point.

“Comrade Zizi Kodwa is still part of the same collective, he’ll become a great fountain of wisdom to shape and understand how these relationships with the media have been consolidated over time,” Mabe said. “I do not think that we should go about treating this as a job that requires too much energy. This job requires a collective to work together.

“To convey a message to the people of SA that the ANC is willing and ready to take charge,” Mabe said. Mabe, who is also serving his second term as a member of the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC resigned from Parliament last year. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who lost out in her bid to become ANC president, filled the vacancy left by him. ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte expressed confidence in Mabe’s capability for the job.

“He is product of the ANC’s political preparatory school, the ANC Youth League and rose through its ranks to serve as treasurer general in both the 23rd and 24th national executive committees of the league. “Mabe is a trained journalist who previously worked for a mainstream print media house and holds a BTech in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. He has also completed a two year executive development program with Unisa’s school of business leadership and is completing a masters in business leadership,” Duarte said.

Meanwhile Mabe declined to comment on the likely outcome of today’s crucial NEC meeting convened to decide on the political future of President Jacob Zuma. “We can’t be seen to be throwing preemptive strikes. The NEC is meeting tomorrow. It must be given space to meet, reflect and make its decision,” he said in response to the matter.

He however reacted strongly on the decision by Multichoice to sever ties with TV news channel ANN7 and insisted that the associated risks of job losses was not “desirable”.

“The ANC will never in any way support efforts to gag a plurality of voices on the ground. “The ANC believes in media diversity. The loss of jobs in any sector is a problem,” he said.

bonolos@thenewage.co.za

-BONOLO SELEBANO