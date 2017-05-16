Mabena free to move from Dikwena – Johnson

Platinum Stars would not stand in the way of striker Ndumiso Mabena if another club was interested in his services, coach Cavin Johnson said.

When questioned about the striker’s future since his contract with Dikwena runs out at the end of the season, Johnson said there had been no talks regarding extending the former Orlando Pirates marksman’s stay. Mabena has been with Stars for the past three seasons. The 29 year old has not had the best of seasons, having only managed to find the back of the net three times. Last season he scored 10 league goals, helping the North West side finish third on the PSL log.

He was named the player of the season, players’ player of the season, star of the season and walked away with the top scorer award at the club’s end of the season awards ceremony in May last year. “It has not been the club’s policy to stand in the way of any player wanting to leave or if there is a club interested in him,” Johnson said.

Mabena has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits. While Mabena’s future at Dikwena remains in doubt, fellow striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has revealed he is not keen on a Mamelodi Sundowns return if not guaranteed playing time. The KZN-born Ntuli was loaned to Stars after enduring another loan spell at AmaZulu last season. After signing from relegated Golden Arrows two seasons ago, Ntuli struggled for game time at Sundowns.

“I am still a Sundowns player by contract but I’m not keen to return if I won’t be playing again. My manager has been in touch with Sundowns regarding that. I am happy at Stars despite a few injuries that hampered my progress this season,” Ntuli said

-LINDA XIMBA