Madiba legacy must be upheld – Radebe

THE government is committed to upholding the legacy of South Africa’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela. “As the government of SA, we are deeply committed to upholding the legacy, the principles and values that Mandela cherished as the founding father of our democratic society,” Jeff Radebe, the minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, said.

Speaking at the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s event to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of the man affectionately known by his clan name Madiba, Radebe said the former president’s selflessness ought to be emulated. The former statesman died on December 5, 2013. The father of the nation died at the age of 95 after battling a recurring lung infection.

Radebe, who delivered his message via video link, is also the chairperson of government’s inter-ministerial committee on Nelson Mandela’s centenary. Radebe, who has served as a cabinet minister since 1994, said Mandela’s legacy must be celebrated by all the nation’s citizens.

“When we celebrate his legacy, we must reflect on his different dimensions as truthfully as possible. “I was privileged to serve in the first Cabinet that President Mandela appointed in 1994. “Under his stewardship, our country adopted one of the best Constitutions in the history of humanity,” Radebe said.

“We owe it to Mandela’s visionary leadership that today our country is a constitutional democracy,” he told a packed auditorium in Houghton, Johannesburg.

refilwem@thenewage.co.za

-REFILWE MAGASHULE