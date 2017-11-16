Madikizela-Mandela legal battle over Qunu homestead returns to court

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela case and the executors of Nelson Mandela’s will over his Qunu homestead is expected to be heard at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Madikizela-Mandela approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn a 2016 decision that Mthatha High court dismissed her application for ownership of the late president’s Qunu homestead.

The land in dispute was allegedly donated to Madiba without the knowledge of Madikizela-Mandela by the then Land Affairs Minister Derek Hanekom in 1997.

Madikizela-Mandela claims that the property was built on land that was allocated to her in 1989 and she only made the discovery later in 2014 that the property was registered as Mandela’s.

However, these claims were previously rejected by the Royal House of Mandela saying that the late president had pronounced that the property is managed by the executors of his estate.

Her case was dismissed by the Mthatha High Court last year.

Nelson and Winnie Mandela divorced in 1996 citing irreconcilable differences.

However, the executors of Mandela’s estate in their replying affidavit argued then that the civil marriage “overrode” the customary marriage which Madikizela-Mandela’s lawyers countered saying this was legally flawed.

“In the absence of an order dissolving our customary marriage‚ that marriage still subsisted at the time of Mr Mandela’s death. On this basis‚ the disposal under Mandela’s will [is] invalid,” Madikizelas submission reads.

