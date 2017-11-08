Magashule fully behind Dlamini Zuma

IF THERE was one comrade ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma can count on, it is ANC Free State chairperson Ace Magashule, who is relentlessly campaigning for her ahead of the party’s national elective conference next month.

Seeking to clarify the reasons of his support for Dlamini Zuma, Magashule spoke on a radio show on Tuesday and said he is not supporting Dlamini Zuma because of her gender but looked at her credentials as an politician.

“Dlamini Zuma has proven herself as a leader. Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, as well. I am not supporting her because she is a woman,” Magashule said. While painting an optimistic picture, Magashule remains hopeful that the people of South Africa still have confidence in the ANC.

Magashule said even with the issues of corruption and integrity in the organisation, the people still believe the ANC can provide a better life for all. Dlamini Zuma has Magashule on her slate as possibly being the secretarygeneral taking over from Gwede Mantashe. KwaZulu-Natal Premier and provincial ANC chairperson Senzo Mchunu is on Ramaphosa’s slate for the same position as secretary-general.

Mchunu is regarded to be deployed to garner support for Ramaphosa in KZN, one of the biggest voting blocs ahead of the elective conference. Magashule said he does not have ambitions to serve in leadership positions. “If I am nominated to be SG of the ANC I am available. I have no ambitions, having served in leadership roles already,” Magashule said. ANC Free State is scheduled to hold its congress in the first week of December to elect its new leadership.

Magashule will be contesting the chairperson position with his long-time friend and ally Thabo Manyoni. Manyoni is a former mayor of the Mangaung metro municipality and chairperson of the South African Local Government Association. The regions of Lejweleputswa and Motheo are said to support Manyoni in the lead-up to the congress.

refilwem@thenewage.co.za

-Refilwe Magashule