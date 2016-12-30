Maharaj sticks to basics

On the final day of the the Sunfoil Test match between the Proteas and Sri Lanka at St George’s park In Port Elizabeth, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj says he will stick to the basics and hope the pitch provides him with assistance.

In the third day of the test, the second ball holds the key to the remaining five wickets on a pitch that seems to be favourable to the bat as the match has progressed. Maharaj has played a supportive in a match that seems to be dominated by the seam.

“We decided to invest and toil, I just want to support the fast bowlers, in the first innings they played a massive role,” the left arm spinner said.

The Proteas player said that the pitch got better over the five days, the ball has become soft according to him making it a bit more difficult to bowl.

The match is not done yet with Sri Lankan Captain Angelo Mathews on 58 not out , but the Proteas remain confident of victory even if it comes of an entertaining test match.

“No test match is easy,” Maharaj said. “Especially against Sri Lanka at home, the wicket has got better. We are not counting our chickens before they hatch, we are looking to win in the last session of the final day. If something comes earlier then that will be a bonus for us.”

