Mahlambi makes it to Afcon squad

DESPITE not being available for Amajita’s previous camp, Bidvest Wits star Phakamani Mahlambi has made it into the South African 2017 U-20 Afcon squad. A month ago, Mahlambi was named by coach Thabo Senong in his 31 man squad to prepare for the tournament which will be played in Zambia from Sunday.

However, Wits didn’t release the player, raising concern about the star’s availability for the tournament. The tournament falls out of the Fifa calendar and clubs are therefore not obliged to release the players to junior national teams. Wits are on a mission to win their first Absa Premiership title and Mahlambi is one of their key players. Coach Senong’s squad has two international players, Liam Jordan and Luther Singh, who both ply their trade in Portugal.

-Sithembiso Dindi