Mahlangu bemoans Life Esidimeni arbitration process

The Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings got off to a difficult start on Thursday morning as former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu bemoaned the arbitration process.

This after Legal Aid South Africa advocate Lilla Crouse and Mahlangu “butted heads” barely minutes into Mahlangu’s testimony

Crouse had earlier summarised Mahlangu’s testimony so far, saying she refused to take the blame for any aspects of the tragedy due to her being a politician, insisting that she answer “yes” or “no”.

Mahlangu decried the process saying she was being asked “impossible” questions.

“I came here willingly to assist the tribunal but the situation I find myself in is difficult. I’m being asked technical questions that no politician in South Africa can answer,” the former MEC said.

Mahlangu insisted that she be asked questions relating to her political role and not questions on an administrative role.

Trade union Solidarity’s advocate Dirk Groenewald then objected, saying Mahlangu requesting protection on the basis of her being a politician was wrong.

“We are all equal under the law,” Groenewald said.

This followed Mahlangu insisting that she would only take political blame for the tragedy and not a personal responsibility, as she did not work for herself.

Mahlangu complained, saying that she was being made to read through many documents without the help of her lawyer while families were being supported by their lawyers.

Justice Dikgang Moseneke then reminded Mahlangu that she enjoyed the same protection as anybody that testified before the house and that he must decide on the relevance of answers with a view of making progress with the hearing.

Her testimony continues in Parktown, Johannesburg.

