Mail Journalist blasted for Semenya tweets

Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins suggestions that Caster Semenya had an advantage because of her “gender” has been lambasted on Twitter, with fans saying the South African Olympic medalist is “great athlete”.

Her first Tweet on Friday referred to the athlete’s wedding earlier this year.

Caster Semenya (left) marrying earlier this year. Seriously @IAAFWorldChamps? pic.twitter.com/4e5NBRsDxa — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 11, 2017

But soon people were attacking Hopkins calling her a bigot.

How do people like Katie Hopkins enjoy platforms in mainstream media. All she does is spew hatred, discrimination and racism #CasterSemenya https://t.co/n8MK4nXriS — Litha Mpondwana (@Mpondz) August 12, 2017

Let's not forget, the IAAF still has no evidence to satisfy the CAS that Caster has any unfair advantage. https://t.co/g5rOMbCe76 — Women in Sport (@womeninsportau) August 11, 2017

Women in Sport pointed out that the IAAF has no evidence that Semenya has an unfair advantage.

But despite the criticism, Hopkins was not giving up her argument.