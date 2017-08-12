Mail Journalist blasted for Semenya tweets

0
12

Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins suggestions that Caster Semenya had an advantage because of her “gender” has been lambasted on Twitter, with fans saying the South African Olympic medalist is “great athlete”.

Her first Tweet on Friday referred to the athlete’s wedding earlier this year.

But soon people were attacking Hopkins calling her a bigot.

Women in Sport pointed out that the IAAF has no evidence that Semenya has an unfair advantage.

But despite the criticism, Hopkins was not giving up her argument.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY