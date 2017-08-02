Maimane delivers petition to Ramaphosa’s office

The Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane delivered the one million signed petition to the office of the Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday in Cape Town.

The signed petition is the opposition’s bid to have President Jacob Zuma removed from office. This is in the awaited vote of no confidence against Zuma. The vote on the motion of no confidence against the President is scheduled to take place in the National Assembly on August 8.

“Today I am here to bring this petition, one million signatures,”

“As Deputy President, and leader of Government Business, Cyril Ramaphosa has the power to convince ANC MPs to vote. If you vote to protect Jacob Zuma for the 7th time, Cyril, you will prove there are no more good people in the ANC,” Maimane said.

The petition was signed by over a million South Africans who want the president to be removed from office.

“A million South Africans have made contact with us and they believe that Jacob Zuma is unfit to be president,” the DA said.“We stand with those South Africans and we will be delivering those petitions to ensure that untimely we can bring the change that is required in South Africa,”

Meanwhile, the parties still await for Speaker, Baleka Mbete to announce whether the ballot shall be conducted in secret or not.This is after Mbete was given the power by the courts to decide on how the voting should be conducted.

