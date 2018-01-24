Maimane to announce plan to combat Cape Town water crisis

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane has called on a team of experts, officials and politicians from the Western Cape government and city of Cape Town to work together to roll out a comprehensive plan to try and prevent Cape Town’s taps from running dry.

Maimane will today speak about a multidisciplinary programme of action to deal with the management of averting the looming ‘day zero’.

DA Director of Communications Mabine Seabe said Maimane would also use the platform to stress upon residents the urgent need to comply with water restrictions.

“It is also the responsibility of all residents of the city to play their part in working towards a solution, as the only way we can defeat day zero is by residents and government working together as one team,” Seabe said.

