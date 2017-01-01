Maimane wishes for change in 2017

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal leader Mmusi Maimane has wished South Africans at home and abroad a 2017 that will bring positive change contributing to personal and societal advances, on Saturday.

“May the New Year bring with it a commitment to working towards building a growing an inclusive economy that guarantees job creation for the 9-million jobless South Africans and those who join the ranks of jobseekers following the release of Matric and Higher Education results.

In this regard, we call upon students and Higher Education Institutions to work together in order to ensure a peaceful registration period at the country’s campuses,” he said in a statement.

The DA leader said that 2016 was a challenging year for the countries people saying that it was vital for reflection so that a repetition of the same mistakes will not occur while working to find solutions to the nations problems.

Maimane added that: “ The New Year, 2017, presents us with an opportunity to start afresh by recommitting to economic advancement, the Rule of Law, accountability, constitutionalism and Ubuntu,”

He continued to say that 2017 presents an opportunity to continue with the project of Reconciliation and building a country that is united in diversity. He admited that the past year had plenty instances of racial discrimination and negative mobilization.

“In order to build a better country, the people of South Africa deserve the kind of leadership that serve with humility, integrity and with a view that says the people come first and the Constitution is the supreme law of the Republic,” asserted Mainane.

The DA leader concluded by saying that 2017 should bring changes that will ensure the building of a better South Africa for all.

–TNA Reporter