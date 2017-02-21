Makasi refutes allegations by Sunday paper

Chairperson of Central Energy Fund (CEF) Luvo Makasi on Tuesday denied all allegations against him in a City Press report.

The newspaper reported that Minister of Water Affairs and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane is allowing Makasi to call shots in her department going as far as to give orders to her director-general.

According to the report, senior department officials and contractors said how Makasi has been attending senior management meetings, “arrogantly” giving out instructions and “ordering them around”.

Makasi on Tuesday said the allegations were at best false and unfounded: “I categorically denied that I have ever instructed any senior officials in water affairs department.”

He said he has laid a formal complaint with the Press Ombudsman.

“My law firm has laid a formal complaint against City Press with the Press Ombudsman and will consider further steps,” said Makasi.

During the briefing Makasi said that he does not want to respond to allegations that claim that he is Mokonyane’s “Ben10”.

He stated that his relationship with Minister Mokonyane has always been of a professional nature and that he will be taking legal advice on being referred to as ‘Ben 10’.

Makasi also told the media that he acknowledges that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made initial allegations but he says they asked City Press for opportunity to respond.